Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Oct-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 21 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 56,530 Highest price paid per share: 123.40p Lowest price paid per share: 119.40p 121.4295p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 270,892 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,470,684 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,470,684 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.4295p 56,530

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 494 120.80 09:03:49 00357773178TRLO1 XLON 1561 120.80 09:03:49 00357773179TRLO1 XLON 661 120.20 09:04:28 00357773258TRLO1 XLON 498 120.40 09:07:03 00357773372TRLO1 XLON 38 120.40 09:07:03 00357773373TRLO1 XLON 152 120.40 09:07:03 00357773374TRLO1 XLON 682 119.80 09:18:14 00357775387TRLO1 XLON 270 120.20 09:18:14 00357775388TRLO1 XLON 900 120.40 09:18:14 00357775389TRLO1 XLON 163 120.40 09:18:14 00357775390TRLO1 XLON 500 121.00 09:24:54 00357778592TRLO1 XLON 145 121.00 09:24:54 00357778593TRLO1 XLON 486 121.40 09:32:34 00357780945TRLO1 XLON 645 121.00 09:34:56 00357782527TRLO1 XLON 234 121.20 09:34:56 00357782528TRLO1 XLON 582 121.40 09:34:56 00357782529TRLO1 XLON 645 121.00 09:34:56 00357782530TRLO1 XLON 646 120.60 09:36:19 00357782965TRLO1 XLON 1000 120.60 10:15:03 00357802180TRLO1 XLON 700 120.60 10:15:27 00357802225TRLO1 XLON 500 120.60 10:16:14 00357802255TRLO1 XLON 71 120.60 10:16:14 00357802256TRLO1 XLON 63 120.60 10:21:30 00357802469TRLO1 XLON 638 121.80 11:00:08 00357804162TRLO1 XLON 205 122.00 11:20:09 00357805059TRLO1 XLON 614 122.00 11:20:09 00357805060TRLO1 XLON 974 122.00 11:20:09 00357805061TRLO1 XLON 348 122.20 11:37:25 00357805866TRLO1 XLON 164 122.20 11:37:25 00357805867TRLO1 XLON 500 122.20 11:37:25 00357805868TRLO1 XLON 400 122.20 11:37:33 00357805873TRLO1 XLON 685 122.00 11:40:46 00357805986TRLO1 XLON 176 122.00 11:54:45 00357806485TRLO1 XLON 9 122.00 11:54:45 00357806486TRLO1 XLON 1086 122.20 11:58:08 00357806609TRLO1 XLON 1254 122.20 11:58:08 00357806610TRLO1 XLON 1305 122.20 12:06:57 00357806958TRLO1 XLON 4917 122.60 13:01:40 00357809889TRLO1 XLON 854 122.60 13:01:40 00357809890TRLO1 XLON 211 122.60 13:01:40 00357809891TRLO1 XLON 632 122.60 13:01:40 00357809892TRLO1 XLON 3945 123.00 13:13:49 00357810432TRLO1 XLON 624 123.00 13:14:38 00357810469TRLO1 XLON 46 123.00 13:14:38 00357810470TRLO1 XLON 336 123.40 13:19:48 00357810649TRLO1 XLON 660 123.00 13:24:52 00357810784TRLO1 XLON 695 122.80 13:31:53 00357811025TRLO1 XLON 648 122.40 13:33:27 00357811085TRLO1 XLON 662 122.00 13:45:07 00357811483TRLO1 XLON 334 123.00 13:47:50 00357811666TRLO1 XLON 649 122.80 13:47:50 00357811667TRLO1 XLON 300 122.80 13:48:05 00357811676TRLO1 XLON 622 122.80 13:48:05 00357811677TRLO1 XLON 83 122.80 13:48:55 00357811702TRLO1 XLON 200 122.80 13:48:55 00357811703TRLO1 XLON 136 122.80 13:48:55 00357811704TRLO1 XLON 680 122.40 13:54:58 00357811951TRLO1 XLON 144 122.20 13:54:59 00357811953TRLO1 XLON 536 122.20 13:54:59 00357811954TRLO1 XLON 662 122.00 14:00:39 00357812209TRLO1 XLON 680 121.60 14:01:13 00357812251TRLO1 XLON 310 121.00 14:11:26 00357812819TRLO1 XLON 332 121.00 14:11:26 00357812820TRLO1 XLON 651 120.80 14:11:26 00357812821TRLO1 XLON 1900 121.20 14:14:42 00357812982TRLO1 XLON 62 121.00 14:32:17 00357814231TRLO1 XLON 626 121.00 14:32:17 00357814232TRLO1 XLON 652 120.60 14:54:19 00357816022TRLO1 XLON

900 120.60 15:04:19 00357817022TRLO1 XLON 2212 120.60 15:07:30 00357817270TRLO1 XLON 675 120.20 15:08:59 00357817368TRLO1 XLON 667 120.00 15:13:33 00357817731TRLO1 XLON 666 120.00 15:13:33 00357817732TRLO1 XLON 636 119.60 15:14:34 00357817832TRLO1 XLON 636 119.60 15:14:34 00357817833TRLO1 XLON 654 119.40 15:14:34 00357817834TRLO1 XLON 100 119.80 15:25:30 00357818617TRLO1 XLON 80 119.80 15:25:30 00357818618TRLO1 XLON 26 120.00 15:27:10 00357818734TRLO1 XLON 1213 120.00 15:27:10 00357818735TRLO1 XLON 230 120.00 15:27:37 00357818779TRLO1 XLON 158 120.00 15:28:09 00357818816TRLO1 XLON 498 120.00 15:28:09 00357818817TRLO1 XLON 656 119.40 15:39:31 00357819499TRLO1 XLON 75 119.40 15:39:35 00357819502TRLO1 XLON 58 119.60 16:07:24 00357822232TRLO1 XLON 591 119.60 16:07:24 00357822233TRLO1 XLON 649 119.80 16:07:24 00357822234TRLO1 XLON 361 119.60 16:12:09 00357822578TRLO1 XLON 320 119.60 16:12:09 00357822579TRLO1 XLON 686 119.60 16:16:34 00357822938TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

