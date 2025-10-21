Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts offering, through Hampton Securities Limited ("Hampton"), pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 3,285,713 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,450,000 including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.40 per Share for a period of thirty-six months from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering was led by Hampton who received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and was issued non-transferable broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at the Issue Price for a period of thirty-six months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to obtain resources for quantum hardware development, including human resources, lab facilities, software and equipment, conduct research and product development and for the general working capital needs of the Company.

The Units were sold pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Broker Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, looking to emerge as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI previously beyond reach. We are looking to position ourselves as the trusted leader in quantum and supercomputing-powered problem-solving and optimization.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271342

SOURCE: SuperQ Quantum