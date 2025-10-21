

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $704.4 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $565.1 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $867.2 million or $2.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.9% to $2.505 billion from $2.038 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $704.4 Mln. vs. $565.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $2.505 Bln vs. $2.038 Bln last year.



