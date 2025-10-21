

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Worldline SA (WLN.PA) Tuesday posted net revenue of 890 million euros for the third quarter of 2025, down slightly from 902 million euros a year earlier.



Published revenue stood at 1,149 million euros, offset by 259 million euros in schemes and partners fees.



By segment, Merchant Services generated 605 million euros, Financial Services 199 million euros, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services 86 million euros.



Year to date, net revenue reached 2,640 million euros, compared with 2,779 million euros in the same period of 2024, reflecting softer volumes and a negative mix impact.



WLN.PA closed Tuesday's trading at 2.47 euros up 0.0330 euros or 1.35 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.



