

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.547 billion, or $5.87 per share. This compares with $2.364 billion, or $5.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $11.510 billion from $9.825 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.547 Bln. vs. $2.364 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.87 vs. $5.40 last year. -Revenue: $11.510 Bln vs. $9.825 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 5.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: 11.960 bln



