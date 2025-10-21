Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 10:31
64,65 Euro
-0,69 % -0,45
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,1564,9521.10.
64,6064,8021.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 23:22 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces that all regulatory approvals for the sale of the Cement business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners have been met

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 33-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
21 October 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


Today, FLSmidth announces that all regulatory approvals for the divestment of the Cement business to an affiliate of the global private equity firm, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, have been met (ref. Company Announcement no. 10-2025). In accordance with the sale and purchase agreement, we expect that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

CEO of FLSmidth, Mikko Keto, comments: "For 143 years, the Cement business has been part of FLSmidth, and it has laid the foundation for the company that we are today. It has helped shape our organisation, our capabilities and our reputation around the world. I wish all our former Cement colleagues and Pacific Avenue Capital Partners all the best for the future. The completion of the transaction will mark an important milestone and the beginning of the next chapter for FLSmidth as a pure-play supplier of technology and services to the global mining industry. We look forward to continuing to build on our strong heritage as we focus fully on creating value for our mining customers".

This announcement does not change FLSmidth's previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2025 (ref. Company Announcement no. 23-2025).


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 33-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/31dfbd8b-8d8c-461a-803d-3e596045e70f)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.