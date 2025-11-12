Anzeige
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
12.11.25 | 12:04
59,45 Euro
-6,23 % -3,95
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 13:34 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S financial calendar for 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 43-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
12 November 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


For the year 2026, FLSmidth has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the annual general meeting:

  • 18 February 2026: 2025 Annual Report
  • 24 March 2026: Annual General Meeting
  • 13 May 2026: Q1 2026 Interim Financial Report
  • 19 August 2026: H1 2026 Interim Financial Report
  • 11 November 2026: Q3 2026 Interim Financial Report

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 43-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/150337f3-f6f5-4ebd-865c-33b3d49e41ec)

