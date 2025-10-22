

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SVNLF), a Nordic lender, on Wednesday recorded a decline in earnings for the 9-month period.



For the nine-month period to September, the company posted income per share of SEK 8.97, less than SEK 10.41 per share in the same period last year. Operating profit stood at SEK 23.068 billion as against the prior year's SEK 25.839 billion. Total income was SEK 42.534 billion, compared with SEK 46.320 billion in 2024.



