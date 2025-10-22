Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces that it has obtained a Technical Assessment (ATec) validating the use of its H-UKR decarbonized cement for wind turbine foundations. This unprecedented recognition, a world first for a 0% clinker cement, certifies that the H-UKR solution meets the highest standards of sustainability, safety, and performance for particularly rigorous applications such as wind power.

A strategic step towards new markets

This certification marks another key milestone for Hoffmann Green, enabling it to further accelerate its growth in the renewable energy market from 2026 and beyond. Obtaining this ATec certification paves the way for new commercial opportunities in this sector, strengthening its insurability with project owners and construction professionals.

Wind power is a high-potential market where each foundation pour requires 600 to 800 m³ of concrete. This validation is fully in line with Hoffmann Green's diversification strategy, particularly towards large-scale projects in the renewable energy sector.

Key technical and regulatory recognition

This Technical Assessment, issued by the CCFAT (Commission in Charge of Formulating Technical Assessments) with technical support from the CSTB, is the result of 18 months of work by Hoffmann Green's Evaluation and Quality Department. More complex than a building foundation, a wind turbine foundation must withstand concrete damage (fatigue) caused by continuous exposure to wind and vibrations throughout the wind turbine's lifetime. H-UKR cement has been tested and proven to withstand more than 1 million compressions without any loss of mechanical performance.

This validation confirms that Hoffmann Green has achieved its technical objectives: to offer a 0% clinker-free, decarbonized cement without compromising on performance or reliability. It reinforces the Company's technical and regulatory lead in the decarbonized cement market, meeting the highest technical requirements.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "Obtaining this Technical Assessment for a 0% clinker cement in an application as rigorous as wind turbine foundations marks a key milestone for Hoffmann Green. It confirms the reliability of our technologies in large-scale projects and enables us to accelerate our development in the renewable energy market from 2026 and beyond."

Stéphanie Bondoux, Director of Evaluation and Quality at Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, adds:"Obtaining a Technical Assessment is the highest recognition for an innovation in France. Receiving it for an application as demanding as a wind turbine foundation is further proof that H-UKR 0% clinker cement-based concrete combines performance and environmental resilience like no other cement on the market. As part of our diversification strategy, we are continuing to seek new assessments covering other applications and geographical areas."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

