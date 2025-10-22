NETMARBLE'S BRUTAL DARK FANTASY MMORPG "RAVEN2" LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE

Available Now on Mobile and PC across 150 Countries; Special In-Game Launch Events Are Now Live

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, officially announced the grand launch of its brutal dark fantasy MMORPG Raven2, now available worldwide on both mobile and PC. The launch spans 150 countries across North America, Southeast Asia & Oceania, and Europe, and is available in 16 languages. Players can download the game here.

Powered by Unreal Engine, Raven2 showcases unrivaled graphics, and a vast universe set in a dark fantasy realm where players become a member of the Special Corps bearing the "Cursed Stigma." As they investigate strange and perilous phenomena unfolding across the world, they embark on a journey to vanquish demons and uncover the secrets behind the world's fate. Raven2's large-scale guild-based battles are all hallmarks of a truly immersive, high-quality MMORPG experience.

To commemorate the game's launch, Raven2 is rolling out a variety of events with generous rewards. All players who join and log in by December 17 will receive an exclusive special package that includes the Heroic-Grade Holy Garment "Sailor of the Horizon" Summon Scroll.

In addition, the Rookie Special Corps Member Growth Journal I event is now live, offering rewards such as Rare-Grade Inheritor's Equipment Chests, Heroic-Grade Elite Spec. C Member's Equipment Selection Chest, and more based on the level achieved. The Rookie Special Corps Member Special Training Mission is also underway where players can obtain an Inheritor's Equipment Selection Chest. Those who complete all missions will be rewarded with a Heroic Familiar Summon Scroll.

A special Crystal event is now running as well. Players can earn Crystals by leveling up and compete for a spot in the top 100 to win a share of one million Crystals. Players can also claim a special tax fund of one million Crystals in each server's Market by participating in the guild activity.

For more information, visit the official website or official forum and follow Raven2 on YouTube, Facebook, and Discord to stay updated.

