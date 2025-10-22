Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: SHL100 | ISIN: DE000SHL1006 | Ticker-Symbol: SHL
Xetra
22.10.25 | 11:40
48,850 Euro
+0,51 % +0,250
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,83048,85011:56
48,83048,84011:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 09:30 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia signs a local agreement with Siemens Healthineers Finland

Aiforia signs a local agreement with Siemens Healthineers Finland

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, October 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. EEST

Aiforia Technologies, a leading Finnish provider of deep learning AI solutions for digital pathology, has entered into a local agreement with Siemens Healthineers Finland. The partnership focuses on joint co-marketing and sales efforts, leveraging Siemens Healthineers Finland's strong regional network and expertise in healthcare technology. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the adoption of AI in pathology and contribute to the advancement of precision diagnostics in Finland.

The collaboration builds on the broader European partnership between Aiforia and Siemens Healthineers, announced last month. Through this local agreement, Siemens Healthineers Finland will integrate Aiforia's AI-powered solutions into its offering, supporting Finnish healthcare providers in their digital transformation and enhancing diagnostic workflows in pathology.

"We're excited to announce a new local partnership with Aiforia, building on Siemens Healthineers' global strategic collaboration. Guided by our mission to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare, we aim to lead the way toward AI-powered digital pathology in Finland. This partnership marks an important step in shaping the future of healthcare," says Jarno Eskelinen, CEO, Siemens Healthineers Finland.

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers also in Finland. This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in our shared commitment to modernizing the field of pathology and, ultimately, enhancing the standard of patient care across the region", says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

Further inquiries
Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc
tel. +33 61 041 6686
https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser
UB Corporate Finance Ltd
ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.