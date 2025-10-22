Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia signs a local agreement with Siemens Healthineers Finland

Aiforia signs a local agreement with Siemens Healthineers Finland

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, October 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. EEST

Aiforia Technologies, a leading Finnish provider of deep learning AI solutions for digital pathology, has entered into a local agreement with Siemens Healthineers Finland. The partnership focuses on joint co-marketing and sales efforts, leveraging Siemens Healthineers Finland's strong regional network and expertise in healthcare technology. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the adoption of AI in pathology and contribute to the advancement of precision diagnostics in Finland.

The collaboration builds on the broader European partnership between Aiforia and Siemens Healthineers, announced last month. Through this local agreement, Siemens Healthineers Finland will integrate Aiforia's AI-powered solutions into its offering, supporting Finnish healthcare providers in their digital transformation and enhancing diagnostic workflows in pathology.

"We're excited to announce a new local partnership with Aiforia, building on Siemens Healthineers' global strategic collaboration. Guided by our mission to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare, we aim to lead the way toward AI-powered digital pathology in Finland. This partnership marks an important step in shaping the future of healthcare," says Jarno Eskelinen, CEO, Siemens Healthineers Finland.

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers also in Finland. This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in our shared commitment to modernizing the field of pathology and, ultimately, enhancing the standard of patient care across the region", says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

