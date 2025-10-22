Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Inside information: Change of CEO in Remedy Entertainment Plc, Markus Mäki appointed as the interim CEO and Henri Österlund assumes the role of the Chairman of the Board

Remedy Entertainment Plc Inside information October 22, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. EEST

Inside information: Change of CEO in Remedy Entertainment Plc, Markus Mäki appointed as the interim CEO and Henri Österlund assumes the role of the Chairman of the Board

Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment Plc, and the Board of Directors of the company have mutually agreed that Tero Virtala will step down from his position as the company's CEO with immediate effect. Virtala has acted in the position since August 2016. The company will initiate a search process for a new CEO immediately. Virtala will continue at the service of the company during an agreed transition period to support the handover of CEO duties.

Remedy's Board of Directors has appointed Markus Mäki as the company's interim CEO, effective as of October 22, 2025. Mäki is one of the founders of the company. He has been a member of the Board since 1995 and acted as the Chairman of the Board until his appointment. In addition, he is a member of the company's core management team responsible for production. Following his appointment, Mäki will step down from his role as the Chairman of the Board and continue as an ordinary member of the Board. The Board has elected Henri Österlund, who has been member of Remedy's Board since 2017, as the new Chairman of the Board.

"I want to thank Tero Virtala for his substantial contribution to the management of Remedy since 2016. I personally thank Tero for good cooperation and wish him all the best for the future," says Remedy's interim CEO Markus Mäki.

