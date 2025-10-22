

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Metlen Energy & Metals PLC (MYH.F), an industrial and energy company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a 10-year power purchase agreement with Engie SA (ENGI.PA), a French energy utility company.



Under the deal, Metlen will supply solar-generated power from six sites located in the UK. The power capacity of the solar portfolio, covered in the deal, totals 235 MW, providing Engie with over 233 GWh of clean electricity annually.



