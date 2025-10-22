Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - September 2025

January - September 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 9,148 (10,369), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of three percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 510 (632), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.6 (6.1) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -185 (66), which mainly referred to structural measures to meet a weaker market and over time improve the Group's margins. The structural measures are expected to result in annual cost savings of around MSEK 232, of which around MSEK 99 in 2025.

Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK 38 (117), corresponding to SEK 0.98 (3.20) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,323 (1,436). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,305 (359).

Cash conversion was 104 (86) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share was SEK 24.11 (25.10).

Net debt decreased by MSEK 907 to MSEK 8,205 compared to MSEK 9,112 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt decreased by MSEK 218 to MSEK 3,813 compared to MSEK 4,031 at the beginning of the year.

Third quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,872 (3,598), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of four percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 210 (237), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.3 (6.6) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -80 (139), which mainly referred to structural measures.

Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK 45 (48), corresponding to SEK 1.21 (1.31) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions increased to MSEK 316 (279). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 316 (218).

Cash conversion increased to 73 (40) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share increased to SEK 4.60 (2.49).

In the third quarter, the Group extended its credit agreement. The extension ensures financing for the Group's operations until the third quarter of 2028. The agreement represents an important step toward increased financial stability and long-term growth.

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CET on 22 October 2025.

