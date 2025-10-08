Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 08:06
5,240 Euro
-0,19 % -0,010
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2705,35009:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 09:10 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Elanders announces date for the report on the third quarter 2025 and conference call

Elanders will issue its report on the third quarter 2025 on Wednesday 22 October, 2025, at 11:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of quarterly results
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/investors/presentations/

Access recording
The conference call will be recorded and will be available until January 27, 2026.

Call the preferred telephone number stated in the link below, followed by 0845499#.

Dial-in numbers for the recording can be found here

Keypad controls can be found here

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2025-10-08 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date for the report on the third quarter 2025 and conference call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49a2724d-6921-4977-8928-6cd992f25bee)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.