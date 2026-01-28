Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Year-end Report 2025

Full year 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 12,201 (14,143), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of three percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 776 (879), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.4 (6.2) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -206 (14), which mainly referred to structural measures to meet a weaker market and over time improve the Group's margins. The structural measures are expected to result in annual cost savings of around MSEK 232.

Adjusted result before tax amounted to MSEK 203 (264).

Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK 103 (143), corresponding to SEK 2.75 (3.85) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,667 (1,978). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,648 (894).

Cash conversion increased to 92 (90) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share was SEK 29.49 (35.32).

Net debt decreased by MSEK 1,123 to MSEK 7,989 compared to MSEK 9,112 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt decreased by MSEK 257 to MSEK 3,774 compared to MSEK 4,031 at the beginning of the year.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.10 (4.15) per share for 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,053 (3,774), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of two percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 267 (247), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.7 (6.6) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -21 (-52), which referred to organizational changes in one of the Group's subsidiaries.

Adjusted result before tax increased to MSEK 128 (93).

Adjusted result after tax increased to MSEK 65 (26), corresponding to SEK 1.77 (0.66) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 343 (542). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 343 (535).

Cash conversion increased to 63 (102) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

Free cash flow per share amounted to SEK 5.38 (10.22).

Simon Sim has replaced Kok Khoon Lim as CEO of the Group's subsidiary Mentor Media during the quarter.

