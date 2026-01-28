Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:07
6,330 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9105,95011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 07:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Year-end Report 2025

Full year 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 12,201 (14,143), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of three percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 776 (879), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.4 (6.2) percent.
  • Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -206 (14), which mainly referred to structural measures to meet a weaker market and over time improve the Group's margins. The structural measures are expected to result in annual cost savings of around MSEK 232.
  • Adjusted result before tax amounted to MSEK 203 (264).
  • Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK 103 (143), corresponding to SEK 2.75 (3.85) per share.
  • Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,667 (1,978). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,648 (894).
  • Cash conversion increased to 92 (90) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.
  • Free cash flow per share was SEK 29.49 (35.32).
  • Net debt decreased by MSEK 1,123 to MSEK 7,989 compared to MSEK 9,112 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt decreased by MSEK 257 to MSEK 3,774 compared to MSEK 4,031 at the beginning of the year.
  • The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.10 (4.15) per share for 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,053 (3,774), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of two percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 267 (247), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.7 (6.6) percent.
  • Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -21 (-52), which referred to organizational changes in one of the Group's subsidiaries.
  • Adjusted result before tax increased to MSEK 128 (93).
  • Adjusted result after tax increased to MSEK 65 (26), corresponding to SEK 1.77 (0.66) per share.
  • Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 343 (542). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 343 (535).
  • Cash conversion increased to 63 (102) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.
  • Free cash flow per share amounted to SEK 5.38 (10.22).
  • Simon Sim has replaced Kok Khoon Lim as CEO of the Group's subsidiary Mentor Media during the quarter.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-28 07:30 CET.

About Elanders

For more information, please visit www.elanders.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.