

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY, IPN.PA), a specialty-care biopharmaceutical company, Wednesday reported higher total sales for the third quarter compared to last year, mainly driven by strong sales growth in Rare Disease division. Further, the company raised its fiscal 2025 sales growth and core operating margin view.



Separately, Ipsen announced that it entered into a definite agreement to purchase ImCheck Therapeutics for a total consideration of up to $1 billion, to expand oncology portfolio and deliver transformative therapies.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 6.01 percent higher at 119.90 euros.



The total sales for the third quarter were 915 million euros, 9.4% higher than 836.6 million euros last year. Total sales were up by 13.7 percent on a constant exchange rate basis.



Oncology sales totaled 624 million euros, 3.3% higher than last year.



Rare Disease sales surged 100.8 percent year-over-year to 102.0 million euros, and for the Neuroscience division, sales were 188.9 million euros, an increase by 3.9 percent.



Total sales for the nine- month period were 2.73 billion euros, a growth of 9.6 percent on a reported basis, and 12.1 percent at CER, driven by all three therapeutic areas from Iqirvo, Bylvay and Somatuline.



David Loew, CEO, stated, 'We have demonstrated strong momentum through the first nine months of 2025, with solid growth across all three therapeutic areas and increasing contributions from our rare liver disease franchise. As a result, we are further upgrading our full-year guidance to reflect this performance.'



For fiscal 2025, Ipsen now expects total sales growth of around 10 percent at CER, higher than previous guidance of greater than 7 percent growth. Core operating margin is now expected at around 35 percent of total sales, higher than prior guidance of greater than 32 percent. Total sales on a reported basis will have around 3% negative impact from currencies.



