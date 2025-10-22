

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Yara International ASA (YARIY.PK) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $320 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $4.107 billion from $3.626 billion last year.



Yara International ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $320 Mln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.107 Bln vs. $3.626 Bln last year.



