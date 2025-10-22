Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 21 October 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 21 October 2025 885.52 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 873.32 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

22 October 2025