

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $420 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $498 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $3.120 billion from $2.867 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $420 Mln. vs. $344 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.120 Bln vs. $2.867 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.94 - $2.03 Full year EPS guidance: $7.97 - $8.06



