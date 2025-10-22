Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the commencement of its diamond drilling program in the southwest corner of Target IV. The goal of this program is to extend and delineate the High-Grade Rare-Earth Elements (REE) Mineralization (High Grade Zone) to the SW, NW and at depth, identified in the previous 3 diamond drill holes (See January 22nd 2025 Press Release), associated with a carbonatitic breccia intrusion or dike.

Tom Drivas, CEO, stated, "We have been eager to get a drill back to the Highgrade mineralized area discovered in the Southwest part of Target IV Zone since the discovery was first made at the beginning of 2024. This extraordinary mineralization included 92,758 ppm or 9.28% TREO across 2 meters (See January 16, 2024, news release) and the follow up November 2024 three diamond drill holes with all 3 DD holes intersecting high grade TREO over the entire 3 holes from surface to 150m depts (see January 22,2025 new release). Appia is continuing the drilling program in the Ionic Clay zone with two auger drills; assay results for which will be released once received and analyzed by the Company."

The diamond drill program will include at least 600 meters of drilling in three 200 meter drillholes and is expected to be completed within a +/-25-day timeline (Figure 2). Drilling will continue if holes reach target depth and are still in mineralization.

Core samples from PCH-DDH-005

On March 1st, 2024, the Company announced its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and the Buriti Zone (Click here March 10, 2025 Press Release), and the companion NI 43-101 technical report on the PCH Project was filed on April 16th, 2024. (Click here for the April 16, 2024 Press Release). An updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be prepared upon completion of the current diamond drilling and auger drilling programs. The updated MRE is anticipated to be completed by the end of Q1/26.

The Company also wishes to announce that the expiry date of the remaining common share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at $0.15 per share (the "Accelerated Warrants"), that were issued on October 29, 2024 (see news release dated October 30, 2024), has been accelerated as a result of the fact that the Company's common shares have closed at a price of at least $0.25 for ten (10) consecutive trading days as of October 20, 2025. A total of 456,250 of the Accelerated Warrants have been exercised. The remaining 12,150,000 Accelerated Warrants will expire if unexercised by 5 PM on November 19, 2025.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that further to its press releases of September 2, 2025, September 23, 2025, October 1, 2025, October 2, 2025 and October 6, 2025, October 8, 2025, October 14, 2025, and October 16, 2025 Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") is proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the binding term sheet dated August 29, 2025 (the "Binding Term Sheet") between the Company, Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and Ultra. On completion of the Transaction, Ultra will acquire a 50% interest in Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda ("Appia Brasil"), the Brazilian company that holds the PCH Project (the "Property") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil, (the "Transaction").

Ultra delivered notice to Appia, Antonio and Beko that it intends to close the Transaction and closing of the Transaction is scheduled for October 31, 2025. One of the terms of the Transaction requires Ultra to invest US $2 Million into an Appia unit private placement comprising 5,520,000 units priced at $0.50 (Cdn) per unit (based upon a US$ to Cdn$ exchange rate of $1.38) with each unit consisting of one common share, priced at $0.50 (Cdn), and one half of a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.70 (Cdn) for 24 months. The funds will be used by Appia for general working capital. See the September 2, 2025 press release for a full list of the terms applicable to the Transaction.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiásin in Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 177 million common shares outstanding, 213.9 million shares fully diluted.

