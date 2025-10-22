Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 22.10.2025 Target price: €68 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 55.00 to EUR 68.00.



Abstract:

On 16 October DRAG announced that Q3/25 production was 13,600 boepd - a 6.4% increase on Q2/25's 12,779 boepd. Publication of the full Q3/25 report is scheduled for 14 November. The sequential increase in quarterly production stems from four new wells drilled in Wyoming's Powder River Basin (PRB), which started production at the end of Q2/25. Output should rise further during the current quarter as six additional wells are expected to start production in the PRB. We now see FY/25 production at 13,700 boepd - up 2% on our previous forecast of 13,456 boepd and in line with DRAG's guidance of 13,500-14,500 boepd. The share price of the tungsten miner, Almonty, in which DRAG holds a 9% stake, has more than doubled since our most recent note of 4 September. The value of the investment in Almonty is now equivalent to ca. 48% of DRAG's enterprise value (previously: 30%). China accounts for over 80% of worldwide tungsten production. The increase in Almonty's share price has been driven by anticipation of a further tightening in the supply of tungsten from China if President Trump follows through on his threat of an increase in tariffs on a wide range of Chinese exports. We are raising our price target for DRAG from €55 to €68 to account for the rise in the value of DRAG's Almonty stake. We maintain our Buy recommendation (upside: 37%).





First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 55,00 auf EUR 68,00.



Zusammenfassung:

Am 16. Oktober gab DRAG bekannt, dass die Produktion im dritten Quartal 2025 bei 13.600 boepd lag - ein Anstieg von 6,4% gegenüber den 12.779 boepd im zweiten Quartal 2025. Die Veröffentlichung des vollständigen Berichts für das dritte Quartal 2025 ist für den 14. November geplant. Der sequenzielle Anstieg der Quartalsproduktion ist auf vier neue Bohrlöcher im Powder River Basin (PRB) in Wyoming zurückzuführen, die Ende des zweiten Quartals 2025 die Produktion aufgenommen haben. Die Produktion dürfte im laufenden Quartal weiter steigen, da sechs weitere Bohrlöcher im PRB die Produktion aufnehmen sollen. Wir gehen nun von einer Produktion von 13.700 boepd für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 aus - ein Anstieg von 2 % gegenüber unserer vorherigen Prognose von 13.456 boepd und im Einklang mit der Prognose von DRAG von 13.500 bis 14.500 boepd. Der Aktienkurs des Wolframproduzenten Almonty, an dem DRAG einen Anteil von 9% hält, hat sich seit unserer letzten Studie vom 4. September mehr als verdoppelt. Der Wert der Beteiligung an Almonty entspricht nun ca. 48 % des Unternehmenswerts von DRAG (zuvor: 30%). China hat einen Anteil von über 80% an der weltweiten Wolframproduktion. Der Anstieg des Aktienkurses von Almonty wurde durch die Erwartung einer weiteren Verknappung des Wolframangebots aus China getrieben, falls Präsident Trump seine Drohung einer Erhöhung der Zölle auf eine Vielzahl chinesischer Exportgüter wahr macht. Wir erhöhen unser Kursziel für DRAG von €55 auf €68, um dem Wertanstieg der Almonty-Beteiligung von DRAG Rechnung zu tragen. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei (Kurspotenzial: 37%).





