WKN: A2DJ5B | ISIN: IE00BDGMC594 | Ticker-Symbol: AWK
Tradegate
22.10.25 | 14:55
16,000 Euro
+3,90 % +0,600
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,70016,30015:02
15,70016,30014:59
AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS
AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC16,000+3,90 %
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC120,00+1,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.