Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - ALUULA Composites .Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement with Aqua Dynamics (Pvt) Limited ("Aqua Dynamics"), one of ALUULA's largest customers and one of the world's leading action sports manufacturers, ensuring a secure and timely supply of ALUULA's materials to Aqua Dynamics. By updating some of the core terms of their existing and positive working relationship, this agreement, executed on October 21st 2025, enables ALUULA to preplan input material ordering, production schedules, and shipments while guaranteeing Aqua Dynamics secured deliveries throughout the year.

Aqua Dynamics, established in 1988 and located in Negombo, Sri Lanka, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of action sports products, including windsurfing sails, kites, paragliders, yacht sails, tents, and accessories, all produced at its high-tech, 40,000 m² facility.

"We have worked with ALUULA materials since 2020 and have seen the growing interest from our windsports brand partners and beyond. With this increasing interest, it became important for us to evolve our working relationship with ALUULA to ensure our customers have access to the most innovative materials throughout the year, helping them deliver outstanding products while keeping sustainability front and center," said Frank Ulmer, Managing Director at Aqua Dynamics.

"We commend Aqua Dynamics for being a leader in their industry by securing a guaranteed supply of ALUULA's materials for their customers throughout the year. Every committed purchase enables us to pre-plan input materials and production time in advance. This foresight helps keep our production smooth and ensures we deliver quality products on time, as the demands on our capacity increase," said Sage Berryman, CEO and President of ALUULA. The agreement is an irrevocable purchase order that covers a committed annual volume and revises payment terms.

ALUULA's history in windsports shows what's possible when partnerships drive innovation. Deepening the relationship with Aqua Dynamics opens opportunities in new markets as they expand their product portfolio, including shelters and wind power. These types of partnerships are central to ALUULA's growth- they're not just production sites, but collaborative hubs where innovation and new manufacturing and construction techniques come to life, enabled by ALUULA's materials.

ALUULA's composite materials utilize an ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fiber core, which is known to have a strength-to-weight ratio approximately 8-15 times greater than steel for equivalent weight. They are recycle-ready, made with a patented, adhesive-free manufacturing process that offers exceptional strength-to-weight ratios while being waterproof, UV-resistant, and designed for recyclability. These composite materials leverage durability and sustainability, marking a significant step forward for eco-conscious structural design.

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

