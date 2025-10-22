Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) ("Independence" or the "Company") is pleased to report that recent summer fieldwork at the Ootsa copper-silver target, part of the Company's 3Ts Project in central British Columbia, has significantly expanded the footprint of mineralization that has led to the discovery of two new copper showings. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified.

Highlights

Two new copper showings discovered: Rogers and Metz

Rogers Showing: Returned 2.19% copper and 8 g/t silver from quartz-vein hosted mineralization

Metz Showing: Grades up to 0.16% copper and 10 g/t silver in outcrop samples

Associated soils in the Rogers area yielded up to 20,300 ppb (2,030 ppm or 0.2%) copper

These anomalies define an 8-km-long arcuate mineralized trend within the Project boundaries, approximately 5 km in diameter

Fieldwork and New Discoveries

Work completed during the 2025 summer field season included geological mapping, prospecting, and soil geochemical surveys across a broad area north and east of the original Ootsa showing. The eastern survey area was designed to complement an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey recently completed by Dias Geophysical. This work has led to the discovery of two new copper-bearing zones, both of which display malachite staining and copper sulphides. These zones are hosted in quartz veins and fracture systems developed within Jurassic rhyolites and overlying basalts of the Naglico and Entiako formations.

The northern Metz Showing returned assays up to 0.16% copper and 10 g/t silver, while the Rogers Showing located to the east, returned 2.19% copper and 8 g/t silver from surface grab samples. Soil samples collected in the same area produced strong copper anomalies, with peak values up to 20,300 ppb (2,030 ppm) copper. When combined with historical and recent data, including five drill holes completed in early 2025 at the original Ootsa showing, results indicate that all known copper-silver showings lie along an arcuate, ring-like structure approximately 5 km across and extending 8 km from Metz to Rogers. Drill hole 3TS-25-15 intersected 5.49 metres grading 55.74 g/t silver and 0.95% copper within a hydrothermal breccia, one of five holes that all encountered copper-silver mineralization within a 400-metre radius of the original Ootsa showing (see news release dated June 16, 2025 for Ootsa target drill results).

Geological Interpretation

Current geological modeling suggests that the Ootsa target may represent a large-scale magmatic-hydrothermal system related to a Cretaceous intrusive center. A magmatic intrusion is interpreted to have risen toward surface without erupting, instead forming a shallow dome that generated arcuate "ring" faults as the ground expanded and later deflated. These faults then acted as conduits for gas and metal-rich fluids, that precipitated copper, silver, and locally gold within breccias and quartz veins along the ring structure. Notably, where this structure approaches the known epithermal veins of the 3Ts system, copper and gold are both observed within the quartz veins; this is seen in the Cardiff Vein, which returned 71.30 g/t gold, 125 g/t silver and 0.1% copper (see news release dated November 26, 2024).

Figure 1: Ootsa Ring Structure with existing gold veins

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/271359_695c95b17486eaa7_002full.jpg

Next Steps at the Ootsa Target

The recognition of this large-scale ring-fault system represents a major exploration opportunity for the Company. This discovery provides new context for the genetic relationship between the Ootsa copper-silver system and the gold-silver epithermal veins at 3Ts and introduces the potential for additional precious- and base-metal targets across the project area. Further work, including geophysical interpretation and additional mapping, is being planned to define the extent of mineralization and test priority targets along this emerging structural corridor.

"This is an exciting development for Independence," stated Randy Turner, President and CEO. "The Ootsa results indicate we may be looking at a much larger mineralized system than previously understood - one that not only adds copper and silver potential to the 3Ts district but may also help explain the origins of the gold-silver system itself."

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271359

SOURCE: Independence Gold Corp