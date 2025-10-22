Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 08:29
14,000 Euro
-0,14 % -0,020
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOFORE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOFORE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,26014,52015:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore specifies its guidance for 2025 following the acquisition of Huld

22.10.2025 14:00:01 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc
Stock exchange release
Inside information
22 October 2025 at 2 pm EET

Inside information: Gofore specifies its guidance for 2025 following the acquisition of Huld

Gofore has successfully integrated the Huld acquisition into its consolidated figures and specifies its guidance accordingly.

Specified profit guidance for 2025

Gofore guides that the adjusted EBITA for the entire year of 2025 will be set at 8-10 percent of net sales. This guidance applies to the Gofore Group, including the Huld acquisition.

Gofore reports its net sales monthly; most recently in the September business review on 9 September 2025. As previously communicated, Gofore will publish its interim report tomorrow on 23 October 2025.

Previous guidance

Gofore guides that the adjusted EBITA for the entire year of 2025 will be set at 8-10 percent of net sales. This guidance applies to the Gofore Group excluding the Huld acquisition.

Further enquiries

Timur Kärki, Chair of the Board, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 828 5886
timur.karki@gofore.com

Contacts

  • Emmi Berlin, IR & PR Lead, +358400903260, emmi.berlin@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,800 experts across 23 cities in Finland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
