Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore specifies its guidance for 2025 following the acquisition of Huld

22 October 2025

Gofore Plc

Stock exchange release

Inside information

22 October 2025 at 2 pm EET

Inside information: Gofore specifies its guidance for 2025 following the acquisition of Huld

Gofore has successfully integrated the Huld acquisition into its consolidated figures and specifies its guidance accordingly.

Specified profit guidance for 2025

Gofore guides that the adjusted EBITA for the entire year of 2025 will be set at 8-10 percent of net sales. This guidance applies to the Gofore Group, including the Huld acquisition.

Gofore reports its net sales monthly; most recently in the September business review on 9 September 2025. As previously communicated, Gofore will publish its interim report tomorrow on 23 October 2025.

Previous guidance

Gofore guides that the adjusted EBITA for the entire year of 2025 will be set at 8-10 percent of net sales. This guidance applies to the Gofore Group excluding the Huld acquisition.

