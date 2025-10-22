Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) ("Rain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation as Main Sponsor of the Third Lithium & Energy Summit 2025, to be held on October 23, 2025, in Santiago, Chile.

Organized by the International Lithium & Energy Chamber (CIL Lithium), together with Belgolux and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Chile, the Summit will convene global mining leaders, academic institutions, authorities, and Indigenous communities under the central theme "Regeneration."

"This sponsorship positions Rain at the center of Latin America's lithium innovation ecosystem," said Benjamin Hill, CEO of Rain. "Our cavitation technology addresses water scarcity challenges in salar operations, and this platform accelerates our commercial discussions with regional partners."

Sebastián Quiñones, Rain's Director for Latin America and Director of Strategic Development at CIL Lithium, will present the Lithium Roadmap 2025-2030 and moderate the "Investments for Tomorrow: DLE and Clean Energy" panel. The panel is expected to feature representatives from leading mining companies, research institutions, and technology centers focused on direct lithium extraction and clean energy development.

"A closed-loop cavitation system represents the type of water-conscious DLE innovation that the region requires," noted Quiñones. "We look forward to productive conversations with industry and academic leaders at the Summit."

Rain continues to advance partnerships with universities and research centers in Chile and Argentina, with announcements expected in the coming months.

About Rain City Resources Inc.

Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of lithium and critical mineral extraction from brine. By advancing scalable, water-conscious DLE solutions, Rain is helping drive the transition to a clean energy future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that proposed operations will be successful or that the anticipated financial, economic or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271305

SOURCE: Rain City Resources Inc.