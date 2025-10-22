Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) (WKN: A14ZX4) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the positive confirmation results of a gold assay verification program conducted on lab reject samples from the Company's East Sudbury Project "ESP'. This assay verification program was undertaken in order to comprehensively check and confirm the significant number of gold assays which had been reported for the property over its history of more than 32,685 meters of drilling spanning three decades.

Canuc acquired 100% ownership of the ESP by purchasing MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (MacDonald Mines) on May 8th, 2025. Since that time, the company has focused on verification of data and information relating to numerous gold prospects within the property as well as evaluation of other copper-gold-cobalt and related critical mineral occurrences.

Drill core, totalling 32,685 m, is stored at the Scadding Mine site in the western part of the ESP. The core is from historical drilling programs carried out by Trueclaim Exploration Inc. (2009 to 2011), Northern Sphere Mining Ltd. (2017) and MacDonald Mines (2019 to 2025). Casing for most of these holes is in place, and easily locatable. Reject material from a large proportion of MacDonald Mines and Trueclaim drilling programs are also stored on site. A comprehensive review and categorization process for the available sample materials has been undertaken to confirm both the authenticity, and the accuracy, of historical gold grades reported for the Scadding Gold Mine system and surrounding area. The principal focus of this verification program was on re-assaying the reject material from sections of available holes in which either high gold values were reported, or visible gold (VG) was noted in the drill logs and from which gold values were returned from assaying. To complete this verification program, eighty-five (85) samples from 17 holes along with 7 certified reference materials and 6 "blank" duplicates were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) for gold analysis.

The principal conclusion from this re-assaying and core examination program is that historically reported gold assays are supported by verification. There is a nonmaterial statistical variance between reported gold assays and checked gold assays, and therefore there remain no outstanding issues with the results from previous gold sampling and assaying at the Scadding Gold Mine.

On average, the assay results from the duplicate reject samples compare very favourably with the original assay results. The data demonstrates a very strong correlation between duplicate and original assay results from samples containing gold values that are less than 5 g/t. Samples that are greater than 5 g/t show a higher variability in gold grades. For example, the original assay for one sample (from Hole SM-20-41) assayed 34.4 g/t Au but the reject test assayed 82.7 g/t Au. In some cases, the assay of the reject sample was lower than the original with the most severe decrease being 0.804 g/t Au compared to an original of 22.3 g/t Au. Of the 18 samples that were greater than 5 g/t Au, the average value for the original samples was 12.64 g/t Au and the average value for the reject test samples was 13.35 g/t Au. The average value of the 85 reject samples was 3.92 g/t compared to the average value of the original assaying of 3.82 g/t Au.

A high degree of variability between duplicate assays is most likely due to a non-uniform distribution of coarse gold particles which occur locally within the mineralized zones. This is a common issue with gold deposits that contain coarse gold. More representative assay values can be determined using metallic screen analyses. A metallic screen analysis consists of one assay from the coarser fraction and a second assay from the finer fraction of a sample. The two weighted values are then combined to provide a more representative average gold value. The companies previously involved with ESP were aware of this issue and were diligent in re-assaying the higher-grade material using screen metallic analytical methods so the gold values that are in the current drill sample database are considered to be acceptable estimates of the gold grades. All future gold assaying will use a larger sample (50 grams compared to 30 grams) and all initial assay results greater than 5 g/t will be re-assayed using the coarse metallic method.

One of the principal observations made during this exercise was the presence of coarse visible gold in all drill core that was examined in the sections where gold values exceed 5 g/t. When values were lower in grade, e.g. below 5 g/t Au, there often is visible gold but it is very fine grained and typically only visible under a microscope.

"This important work confirms the extensive records for gold mineralization in the high-grade gold system of the Scadding Gold Mine and surrounding claims. Our next step will be to further quantify, and then to pursue development of, the high-grade gold lenses which are located near to the abandoned gold mine workings found across the property."

"Perhaps more importantly, we have now also secured the confirmation we sought to pursue more expansive geological models. These models include the prospect of the Scadding Gold Mine system and surrounding gold deposits having been generated from, and being located proximal to, a classic IOCG deposit type gold metal endowment. Further exploration work to test this exciting and transformational hypothesis is now being planned for the project," stated Christopher Berlet, President & CEO of Canuc Resources Corp.

Canuc's new website can be found at: www.canucresources.ca

Seymour M. Sears, B.A., B.Sc., P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Canuc Resources Corp.

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project ("ESP") which spans 19,710 hectares and is centered approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Prolific Sudbury Mining Camp and near to the extensive infrastructure of the adjacent Sudbury Mining District. ESP encompasses several centers of critical and precious metal mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form IOCG and affiliated critical and precious mineral deposits. Included within the Project is the historical Scadding Gold Mine and associated Scadding Gold Tailings Project.

Canuc also holds a 100% interest in the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The San Javier Silver-Gold Project spans 28 claims covering 1,052 hectares and evidences extensive silver, gold and copper mineralization interpreted to be related to a mineral system that can form silver-dominant IOCG and affiliated deposits.

Canuc generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project located in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments. The Company also receives a 4% Net Smelter Royalty from gold production at the Scadding Gold Tailings Project located on Mining Claim LEA 107735 within the ESP property group.

For further information please refer to the Company website: www.canucresources.ca

Christopher J. Berlet BSc (Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Canuc, is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271115

SOURCE: Canuc Resources Corporation