Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference on October 22nd, 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact in real time with Andrew Neale, the Company's CEO.

Mr. Neale will provide an update on the Company's two Nevada gold projects, Kinsley Mountain and Troy Canyon and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Neale will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

CopAur Minerals will be presenting on October 22nd, at 1:45 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717092&tp_key=1ddfafa563&sti=copaf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference, with this link to be released after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their project developments to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, high potential projects, a focused development strategy, a proven track record for project execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About CopAur Minerals

CopAur is focused on developing the Kinsley Mountain and Troy Canyon gold projects within the gold-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals to advance its projects with the flagship project being the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold deposit, with an existing NI 43-101 Indicated and Inferred resource of 535,000 gold ounces.

