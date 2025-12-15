Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has engaged APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB to complete a field-based program of geologic mapping and surface rock geochemical sampling at the 100% owned Troy Canyon property in Nevada.

Troy Canyon

The Troy Canyon gold-silver project is in the Grant Range of eastern Nye County, NV, approximately 150 km east of Tonopah. The project consists of 59 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering 493 hectares. High-grade gold mineralization occurs within massive quartz veins, vein breccias and narrower sheeted vein and stockwork zones exposed for over 300 meters along the contact between the limestone hanging wall and the quartz monzonite footwall of the Tertiary (23 Ma) Troy pluton.

The fall 2025 Troy Canyon exploration program is designed to follow-up on high grade gold-silver assays returned during the Company's prior sampling efforts. The new surface rock samples will be augmented by detailed geologic mapping designed to advance the understanding of the structural and geologic controls on mineralization preparatory to diamond drill hole planning.

Field crews are currently on the site at Troy Canyon, and initial geologic observations indicate mineralized quartz vein and breccia localization preferentially along the intensely sheared contact of the Troy pluton, and down plunge continuity possibly related to fold axis within the overlying Cambrian limestone and shale units.

Highlights of CopAur prior rock sampling at Troy Canyon include1:

42.7 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 15 g/t Au, and 91 g/t silver (Ag) in outcrop of partially oxidized silica-sulphide breccia at the historic Locke West and East Mine prospects.

37.7 g/t Au in oxidized quartz vein material sampled from historic waste dumps at the Locke East Mine (Image 2).

7.68 g/t Au including 526 g/t Ag, in addition to 97.20 g/t Ag and 105 g/t Ag from mine dump material coincident with a 1.2 km north-south trending greater than 10 ppb Au in soil anomaly along the western Troy Canyon Claims along the historic Leadhill and Galena vein trends.

"The Troy Canyon property encompasses the past producing Locke Mine which operated in the late 1940s, processing ore on a small scale, with gold grades reportedly in excess of 10 grams/tonne2. This field reconnaissance is designed to support a permitting program in 2026 that will allow the company to initiate a diamond core drill program in late 2026 or early 2027," commented Andrew Neale.





Troy Canyon

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and independent "Qualified Person" to CopAur as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,000,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share and are valid for a period of five (5) years from the date of the grant. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

1 See CopAur Minerals Inc. news release dated October 22, 2020.

2 These grade estimates are empirical based on anecdotal reporting of historical tons of ore processed and ounces of gold produced, are not NI 43-101 compliant, and cannot be verified or confirmed independently.

