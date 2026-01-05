Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, to get 2026 off to a fast start, Andrew Neale (CEO) and Chris Babcock (COO) will be in Reno the week of January 5th, 2026. The purpose of the trip is to meet with various consultants and service providers who are assisting the Company with the development of the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project.





This is a follow-up to the Reno trip made in November, in which various groups were identified with the background and experience to assist CopAur with progressing the project.

"Kinsley continues to be the highest priority for CopAur, and we feel fortunate that we have been able to identify high-quality service providers to assist us with this work. We expect the meetings this week to be very productive and will set the tone for the Company's progress in 2026. In the meantime, I'd like to wish all our shareholders at CopAur the very best for 2026," commented Andrew Neale.

About CopAur: CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

