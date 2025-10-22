MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 powers modern AI application development by uniting transactional and analytical workloads with native vector search, built-in RAG and intelligent agents all on the world's most powerful cloud database platform

MariaDB plc today announced the immediate availability of MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026, positioning it as the definitive database platform for building next-generation intelligent applications. This new release eliminates complexity by unifying transactional, analytical and AI (vector) database engines into a single, high performance platform. With the addition of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines and AI agents, MariaDB Enterprise Platform creates a strategic advantage for enterprises building agentic applications. Instead of complex, slow data pipelines, AI agents can now autonomously access data and extract critical insights from MariaDB's cloud-native, serverless platform instantly. This integrated capability fundamentally changes the speed of innovation, enabling rapid creation of data-driven applications that give MariaDB customers a significant competitive advantage in the AI era.

"The future of applications is agentic. AI agents need to probe, analyze and transact in real time and at enormous scale. At the same time, agents need to be grounded in insights contained in enterprise data that is trapped in fragmented silos today," said Vikas Mathur, chief product officer, MariaDB plc. "MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 is purpose-built to eliminate that architectural friction. In combining transactional, analytical and AI workloads, we are enabling our customers to build the next wave of intelligent applications on a single database platform, shortening the path from raw transactional data to valuable business outcomes."

Simplifying the Path to Agentic AI Applications

Earlier this year, MariaDB introduced native vector search, a core capability necessary for AI applications to understand meaning and context. By taking an native approach, MariaDB reduces latency, infrastructure complexity and data movement, eliminating the need for a separate vector database. MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 adds advanced new capabilities aimed at making Agentic AI application development easier for developers.

Built-in RAG: MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 introduces a native "RAG-in-a-Box" solution. MariaDB AI RAG enables the grounding of large language models (LLMs) with context from the data stored in MariaDB, speeding the development of GenAI and Agentic applications. This eliminates the need for embeddings, vector stores or retrieval pipelines. MariaDB ensures all the steps are followed automatically, consistently and fully optimized.

MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 introduces a native "RAG-in-a-Box" solution. MariaDB AI RAG enables the grounding of large language models (LLMs) with context from the data stored in MariaDB, speeding the development of GenAI and Agentic applications. This eliminates the need for embeddings, vector stores or retrieval pipelines. MariaDB ensures all the steps are followed automatically, consistently and fully optimized. Embedded AI Copilots: MariaDB's AI copilots are ready-to-use agents inside MariaDB's platform that empower agentic applications to interact with data directly through natural language. Available via MariaDB Cloud, preconfigured agents include a developer and a DBA AI copilot. The developer copilot is a Text-to-SQL agent connected to MariaDB's database that responds to natural language queries with insights on the data stored in your database. The DBA copilot executes DBA tasks like performance tuning or debugging errors, enhancing DBA productivity.

MariaDB's AI copilots are ready-to-use agents inside MariaDB's platform that empower agentic applications to interact with data directly through natural language. Available via MariaDB Cloud, preconfigured agents include a developer and a DBA AI copilot. The developer copilot is a Text-to-SQL agent connected to MariaDB's database that responds to natural language queries with insights on the data stored in your database. The DBA copilot executes DBA tasks like performance tuning or debugging errors, enhancing DBA productivity. Integrated MCP Servers: The Model Context Protocol (MCP) Servers enable AI Agents to seamlessly interact with MariaDB databases and other databases across the enterprise. Beyond vector searches and queries, MCP Servers launch serverless databases in the cloud and connect directly with MariaDB AI copilots. The result is AI agents are able to perform advanced data operations powering scalable, intelligent automation.

Serverless Cloud for AI-Driven Agility

Agentic application development platforms rely on serverless databases to meet the unique and unpredictable demands of AI agents. To meet these requirements, MariaDB Cloud offers a serverless database that provides the elastic scalability, operational simplicity and cost efficiency, which provisioned, always-on setups cannot match. This ensures application developers only pay for the resources consumed, drastically cutting costs, while scaling to support massive spikes in activity when agents are processing or executing tasks.

High Performance Analytics with MariaDB Exa

MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 introduces MariaDB Exa designed for multi-terabyte, complex analytics on operational data at speeds well over 1,000 times faster than traditional OLTP engines and many times faster than leading analytical engines. With MariaDB Exa, organizations get immediate insights on growing operational data without the complexity of moving data into separate systems. Read more about MariaDB Exa and the strategic partnership between MariaDB and Exasol here

Enterprise Performance, Availability and Security

The 2026 platform provides key enhancements to ensure high availability, security and exceptional transactional performance for mission-critical applications.

Key Performance Gains: In initial benchmarking, MariaDB Enterprise Server 11.8, the core server at the heart of MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026, achieved 250% better performance compared to the 10.6 release.

In initial benchmarking, MariaDB Enterprise Server 11.8, the core server at the heart of MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026, achieved 250% better performance compared to the 10.6 release. Comprehensive Management: A new enterprise manager tool offers a comprehensive observability and management solution for MariaDB databases. It provides advanced, topology-aware monitoring and a robust suite of visual tools for query development and schema management, all from a single, centralized interface.

A new enterprise manager tool offers a comprehensive observability and management solution for MariaDB databases. It provides advanced, topology-aware monitoring and a robust suite of visual tools for query development and schema management, all from a single, centralized interface. Enhanced Enterprise Security: The latest version of MariaDB MaxScale, another core component of MariaDB Enterprise Platform, includes an enhanced database firewall. This provides administrators full control over how users query data by programmatically recording and enforcing rules, significantly reducing the risk of a security breach.

The release of MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 is a powerful demonstration of MariaDB's commitment to provide continuous innovation and forward-looking stability that MariaDB customers need to lead in the AI era.

Availability

To learn more about MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 contact MariaDB today.

All MariaDB customers have access to download the latest release immediately.

Take MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 for a spin in the cloud. New enhancements to MariaDB Cloud will be available by November 1, 2025. Get started by visiting mariadb.com/cloud-get-started.

Resources

Download MariaDB Enterprise Platform at mariadb.com/downloads/enterprise/

Get started with MariaDB in the cloud in seconds at mariadb.com/cloud-get-started

Join our upcoming webinar to deep dive into what's new in MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026: Save your seat today

About MariaDB

MariaDB seeks to eliminate the constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling organizations to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. Enterprises can depend on a single complete cloud database platform for all their needs, that can be deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical, hybrid and AI use cases. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Red Hat, ServiceNow and Samsung MariaDB delivers customer value without the financial burden of legacy database providers. For more information, please visit mariadb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251022853260/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

pr@mariadb.com