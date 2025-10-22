

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp.'s North America division, Wednesday announced several initiatives to benefit 2026 Toyota bZ battery electric vehicle or BEV drivers, along with a host of performance and range improvements.



With the vehicle expected to arrive at dealers nationwide this month, the drivers will also be able to enjoy access to a vastly expanded network of DC fast chargers, including the Tesla Supercharger Network, new Plug & Charge capability, and intelligent Apple Maps EV Routing..



'The BEV ecosystem is different than that of internal combustion engines and hybrids, but the goal remains the same: to provide a high-quality Toyota experience our customers can count on for the long haul,' said Thibaut de Barros Conti, vice president, Business Development.



In the pre-market hours, TM is trading at $204.40, up 1.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



