Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF) (FSE: 9PX) ("PTX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a pre-drilling work program at its Shining Tree Gold Project located in South Timmins, along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (also known as "RTDZ") in Ontario, Canada.

The program objectives are to unveil the nature and the geometry of a larger-scale target related directly or indirectly to the RTDZ, the latter hosting the neighbor projects McFarlane's Juby Deposit and the IAMGold's Cote Gold mine.

PTX has retained the following firms to achieve the strategic program, which will result in an upcoming drill program commencing shortly:

SRK Consulting for a detailed structural analysis, focused on understanding the structural and geological controls on gold mineralization to optimize the exploration strategy, including drill planning and exploration for new gold zones and controls on higher-grade shoots.

for a detailed structural analysis, focused on understanding the structural and geological controls on gold mineralization to optimize the exploration strategy, including drill planning and exploration for new gold zones and controls on higher-grade shoots. Terrascope Inc for a magnetic survey ("Mag Survey") approximately 8,000 hectares. The survey will be flown at a detailed 35-m spacing and followed by a 3D inversion to expose and trace geophysical anomalies from surface and at depth. Jointly compiled with SRK observations and PTX's extensive geochemical database, the Company is expecting to refine the understandings for a successful drill targeting.





Figure: Shining Tree Project claim extension and location of the upcoming 2025 Terrascope magnetic survey. Background map is the geological map from the Ontario Government and rock samples are historical data from the Company's surface work cumulated to date. For illustration only rock samples are shown above and do not represent the full extent of sampling previously done on the property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7277/271443_952652d174bd988f_001full.jpg

PTX has consolidated key claims of the Shining Tree Project including the Ronda Target located in the core portion of the property, where surface exploration in the past two years have resulted in discoveries of additional high-grade zones from surface along the main structural breaks. Results from a large-scale stripping and channel sampling in February 2024 have returned up to 60.30g/t gold over 0.50m within a larger interval of 9.04g/t gold over 16.15m.

Both Gold projects including Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard, sit within the South Timmins Greenstone Belt, which part of the larger Abitibi Greenstone Belt. While the Shining Tree Project extends over to the west of McFarlane's Juby Deposit, PTX second gold discovery Heenan-Mallard Project borders the Cote Gold mine's claim block directly to the northwest and along trend with the main RTDZ break.

Greg Ferron, CEO & President stated: "The Company's Shining Tree and Heenan-Mallard gold projects jointly cumulate approximately 300 km2 in size and successful exploration programs recently identified respectively new high grade gold zones and wide near surface lower grade discovery. The projects are also located in a very active region in Ontario with excellent access and proximity to major mines such as Cote Gold deposit. We are keen to immediately advance work at Shining Tree."

Additionally, at PTX's W2 Cu Ni PGE Au flagship asset, the Company will release updates in the near-future, and starting with 3D-inversion results from the 2025 magnetic survey released earlier this year, giving newer insight on depth extension and refined targeting.

Qualified Person:

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Pedersen, a non-independent qualified person to PTX Metals who is responsible for ensuring that the related technical information provided in this news release is accurate and who act as a "qualified person" (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the South Timmins Mining Corp:

The South Timmins Mining Corporation has a 100% interest of the Shining Tree Gold Project and Heenan Mallard Gold projects with PTX Metals owning 75% of the equity and 25% owned by Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

About PTX Metals Inc.:

PTX is a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality strategic metals assets in northern Ontario, allowing exposure for shareholders to Copper, Gold, Nickel, and PGEs discoveries. The Province of Ontario is a renowned mining jurisdiction for its abundance of mineral resources and safe jurisdiction.

Our corporate objective is to advance our assets, and unveil the potential of two Flagship Projects, the W2 Cu-Ni-PGE located in the strategic Ring of Fire region, and the Shining Tree Gold Project neighbor to other known deposits in the Timmins Gold Camp.

PTX's portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSXV under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PX and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

For additional information on PTX, please visit the Company's website at https://ptxmetals.com/.

Forward-Looking Information :

