

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $342.688 million, or $112.33 per share. This compares with $429.323 million, or $130.50 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $109.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $2.61 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $342.688 Mln. vs. $429.323 Mln. last year. -EPS: $112.33 vs. $130.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.61 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.



