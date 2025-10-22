Wesco International: Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: Wesco Cares Philanthropic Program

Giving back to the communities where we live and work

Our Wesco Cares Philanthropic Program

Giving back to our communities is an essential part of who we are. That commitment is the inspiration behind Wesco Cares. The corporate philanthropic program allows Wesco to make a positive and lasting impact within the communities where our employees work and reside.

WESCO CARES INITIATIVES

Corporate Giving: In support of organizations whose missions address affordable housing, humanitarian aid and education with a STEM/STEAM focus.

Employee Gift Matching: Matching of donations up to $5,000 per employee per year1.

Employee Assistance: Providing one-time grants to employees suffering catastrophic loss to help them get back on their feet.

Every year, we are humbled by our employees' generosity. Many of our locations also support local groups and causes that matter to them. Their acts of kindness have included donating stuffed animals to pediatric hospital patients, supporting domestic violence shelters and more.

We're grateful for the charitable work of our team members and encourage others to follow suit.

Wesco Cares Corporate Partnerships

Habitat for Humanity International

Our annual pledge to Habitat for Humanity International helps families around the globe attain affordable housing while achieving the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.

This year, Wesco contributed approximately $300,000 to support worldwide projects including Habitat's Home Equals five-year global advocacy campaign, as well as fund the construction of homes in Monte de Sion, Chiapas, Mexico. The homes will be built with recycled materials and include energy efficient features including a biodigester, solar heating, bathrooms with a rainwater collector and an energy-saving wood stove. Wesco contributed approximately $200,000 towards team builds in the United States and Canada and sponsorship of the 2024 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

Since 2022, Wesco has participated in the completion of nearly 125 home build projects with Habitat for Humanity. Wesco employees participated in projects including new home construction, home repairs and rehab projects with local affiliates within the communities where they work and reside. The company's work alongside Habitat has ranged from a community renovations project in Sa~o Paulo, Brazil, to a roof wind mitigation project in Orlando, Florida, as well as supporting projects in England, Mexico and New Zealand and the Carter Work Project for the last two years.

Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity

Wesco became the inaugural sponsor of Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity's Regional Repair Collaborative in 2023. This partnership is having a profound impact on homeowners in need, fostering stronger and more resilient communities across the region.

The Regional Repair Collaborative, initiated by Chicagoland Habitat, is focused on addressing critical repairs and improvements for homes in neighborhoods served by the seven Habitat affiliate locations in the six-county area.

As the inaugural sponsor, Wesco provides financial resources and

employee volunteers to enhance the reach and impact of the Repair

Collaborative. Our dedication to promoting safe and sustainable living spaces aligns perfectly with Habitat for Humanity's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. In 2024, Wesco contributed $250,000 to Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity and the Regional Repair Collaborative.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Wesco's mission is to build, connect, power and protect our world and contributing to Habitat's worldwide projects is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where we live and work." John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco

Wesco Cares Corporate Partnerships

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross recognized Wesco for its pledge of $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). By donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Wesco helps ensure the organization can quickly respond to disasters big and small across the U.S. and help people in need at a moment's notice.

ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with the infrastructure, volunteers, technology and resources to provide relief in times of crisis. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice - offering a safe place to sleep, a nutritious meal, emotional support and supplies to aid in recovery - while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

In partnership with the American Red Cross, Wesco hosted American Red Cross First Aid Kit Builds at 10 of our sites across the country during our annual Day of Caring, providing needed supplies for the Red Cross's shelter care. Wesco also hosted a MapSwipe event with employees globally, improving the Red Cross's ability to respond to disasters.

"We at Wesco are honored to join other ADGP members in empowering the Red Cross to deliver its lifesaving mission." John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco

Pittsburgh Penguins

Wesco partners with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the following STEM and STEAM initiatives:

STEAM LENDING LIBRARY

The STEAM Lending Library allows schools in 22 counties across Western Pennsylvania to provide students with access to technological education. Each participating intermediate unit will house a library of learning tools and STEAM-focused toys available to teachers.

STICKS AND STEM AND SCIENCE AT PLAY

Wesco is a participating partner for two in-arena STEM events. Science at Play is a summertime science fair that brings fans to the arena to learn from experts in STEM by participating in hands-on workshops. There is an in- season version of this event, Sticks and STEM, that has similar workshops on the concourse but is followed by a Penguins game where students can see science at play in the game of hockey.

To learn more, download the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here.

1Please note, this amount has increased for 2025 to $5,000 per employee per year.

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2024.

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings- including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.com.



