Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.: Arsenal Holdings Corp. Announces Appointment of Orlando O'Campo as Consulting CFO in Preparation for PCAOB Audit

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Arsenal Holdings Corp. (OTC:ADHI), a Florida and Texas based company at the intersection of technology and energy infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Orlando O'Campo as Consulting Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition, contracted through Octagon of Florida-a leading firm specializing in accounting, finance, and executive search-is aimed at bolstering the company's financial governance and operational readiness as it prepares for a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audit, a key milestone in its path toward SEC filing and uplisting to a national exchange.

Orlando O'Campo brings extensive expertise in financial strategy, compliance, and audit preparation to Arsenal. With a proven track record in guiding public and private companies through complex regulatory processes, Mr. O'Campo will focus on enhancing Arsenal's financial reporting systems, internal controls, and overall capital efficiency. His role will be instrumental in ensuring the company meets PCAOB standards, supporting Arsenal's commitment to transparency and institutional-grade governance.

In addition, Arsenal is currently evaluating several strategic acquisitions that align with its three-pillar growth strategy. The company anticipates closing on at least one of these opportunities by Q1 of 2026, further expanding its footprint in energy infrastructure, financial services, and tech-enabled enterprise growth.

"This appointment underscores our dedication to building a robust financial foundation as we scale our operations across energy, finance, and technology," said Ryan Messer, Executive Chairman and COO of Arsenal Holdings Corp. "Orlando's deep knowledge in audit readiness and financial optimization, combined with our active acquisition pipeline, will accelerate our progress toward uplisting and long-term value creation for shareholders.

"Arsenal Holdings Corp. continues to position itself for growth through it's tech-enabled logistics and infrastructure development. For more information, visit www.arsenalholdingscorp.com or contact Investor Relations at ir@arsenalholdingscorp.com.

SOURCE: Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/arsenal-holdings-corp.-announces-appointment-of-orlando-ocampo-as-consulting-cfo-1090695

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
