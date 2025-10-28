Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.: Arsenal Holdings Corp. Highlights Strength of Its Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Arsenal Holdings Corp. (OTCID:ADHI), a Florida and Texas based company at the intersection of technology and energy infrastructure, today highlighted the strength of its Board of Directors. Composed of experienced leaders who provide objective oversight and strategic guidance, the Board brings diverse expertise from energy, finance, and business leadership, ensuring balanced decision-making and alignment with best-in-class governance practices.

The Board members include:

Jordan Mandel - Chairman: Mr. Mandel brings extensive leadership experience and strategic oversight from his work with family offices and innovative financial platforms. His appointment underscores the company's commitment to disciplined governance and forward-looking growth.

Charles Holloway - Non-Executive Director: Mr. Holloway offers extensive energy sector leadership from senior roles at ExxonMobil, BP Castrol, and Chevron. He managed the historic Exxon-Mobil merger and led BP's multi-billion-dollar US distributor network consolidation across seven acquired brands. Holding degrees in Civil Engineering, he currently serves as CEO of American Premium Petroleum and owner of Holloway Family Homes, with expertise in M&A integration, network optimization, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Erik Monsen - Non-Executive Director: A Harvard Business School executive program graduate, Mr. Monsen founded and led the Aall Group's international financial services expansion across the Cayman Islands and Japan before a successful exit to Wilhelmsen Maritime Services. He now operates the Aall family office, managing diversified investments in shipping, private equity, and real estate, and serves on multiple boards, including ITA Bank and Trust.

Lenny Moskowitz - Non-Executive Director: Mr. Moskowitz holds a BA from the University of Rhode Island (1973) and an MSW in Human Behavior from Washington University (1975). He served as President of Avon Electrical Supplies until its successful sale to WESCO International in 1998, combining academic insight in human behavior with strong business acumen in operations and growth.

Ryan Messer - Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, is a seasoned energy executive and strategic operator with over two decades of experience in the oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors. His focus is on building and scaling businesses at the intersection of traditional energy and emerging technology, driving operational efficiency, financial structuring, and disciplined capital deployment. As a founder and early architect of Arsenal Digital Holdings, Mr. Messer has played a central role in shaping the company's long-term strategy-integrating energy infrastructure with financial innovation to create a modern, sustainable growth platform.

These directors, appointed in 2025, play a vital role in Arsenal's governance framework, emphasizing ESG principles, innovation in energy transitions, and strategic acquisitions like the 2023 integration of Blackrock Midstream.

