Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture To Host Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on October 30, 2025

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, October 30, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on October 30.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

investor.relations@havertys.com

Tiffany Hinkle

Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

