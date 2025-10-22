Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
Tradegate
22.10.25 | 21:05
118,85 Euro
+0,25 % +0,30
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2025 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss 2025 third quarter financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Interested parties may register for the call in advance here or via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jack Spinks
Executive Director, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-report-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-5-2025-302590836.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
