

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



Earnings: $232 million in Q3 vs. $90 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.88 in Q3 vs. $0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$6 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $2.995 billion in Q3 vs. $2.904 billion in the same period last year.



