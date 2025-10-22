

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.373 billion, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $2.173 billion, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.770 billion or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $28.095 billion from $25.182 billion last year.



Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.373 Bln. vs. $2.173 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $28.095 Bln vs. $25.182 Bln last year.



