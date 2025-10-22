

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $54 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $6.949 billion from $6.870 billion last year.



Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



