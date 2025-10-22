

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $441 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $4.1 billion from $3.7 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $441 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $4.1 Bln vs. $3.7 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.56



