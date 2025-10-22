

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR2.051 billion, or EUR1.71 per share. This compares with EUR1.441 billion, or EUR1.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to EUR9.076 billion from EUR8.470 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.051 Bln. vs. EUR1.441 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.71 vs. EUR1.24 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.076 Bln vs. EUR8.470 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News