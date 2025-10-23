F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Changes to the Roche Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee

Basel, 23 October 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that Nina Schwab-Hautzinger (1975) has been appointed Head of Group Communications and a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee effective 1 February 2026.

Nina Schwab-Hautzinger rejoins Roche from her role at BASF as Head of Corporate Communications and Government Relations. During her previous thirteen year tenure at Roche, Nina Schwab-Hautzinger held various communications leadership roles such as Head of Corporate Brand & Communications at the Group level and Head of Communications & Public Affairs for Pharma in Germany. She has also led the healthcare practice in a strategic communications consultancy in Singapore.

Nina Schwab-Hautzinger studied at the University of Mannheim, Germany and the University of Waterloo, Canada. She received her doctorate from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, Department of Communication and Media Research.

Roche's CEO Thomas Schinecker: "I am pleased to announce that Nina Schwab-Hautzinger will be returning to Roche as Head of Group Communications and will join Roche's executive leadership team. In today's rapidly evolving world, clear and impactful communication is a critical success factor both internally and externally for any company. Nina's extensive expertise, expansive network, and her experience across global, regional, and local contexts will be instrumental in advancing our long-term strategic ambitions. I would like to thank the current Head of Group Communications, Barbara Schaedler, for staying on longer to ensure a smooth hand-over."

