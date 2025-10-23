

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a Swiss multinational manufacturing company that operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition industries, confirmed its full-year 2025 Outlook for both its CDMO and Capsules & Health Ingredients or CHI businesses.



The CDMO business is on track to deliver higher sales in the second half compared to the first, along with a healthy progression of CORE EBITDA in line with the 2025 Outlook. This outlook was upgraded in the Half-Year 2025 results to constant exchange rate (CER) sales growth of 20 to 21 percent, previously described as 'approaching 20 percent,' and a CORE EBITDA margin of 30 to 31 percent, previously 'approaching 30 percent.'



Excluding Vacaville-which is expected to contribute at the upper end of around half a billion Swiss francs in sales at a better-than-expected margin in 2025-Lonza anticipates low-teens percentage organic CER sales growth and margin improvement in its CDMO business, consistent with its CDMO Organic Growth Model.



Lonza also confirms its Full-Year 2025 Outlook for the CHI business, expecting low-to-mid single-digit percentage CER sales growth and an improved CORE EBITDA margin in the mid-twenties.



In its qualitative update for the third quarter of 2025, Lonza reported strong performance in its CDMO business, aligned with the upgraded Full-Year Outlook. The Capsules and Health Ingredients (CHI) segment continued its anticipated recovery and returned to growth, also in line with the Full-Year 2025 Outlook.



