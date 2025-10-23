

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $237 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.



Excluding items, STMicroelectronics NV reported adjusted earnings of $267 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $3.187 billion from $3.251 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $237 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $3.187 Bln vs. $3.251 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.28 billion Full year revenue guidance: $11.75 billion



