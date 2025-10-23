

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of 11.426 billion euros, representing a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. At constant exchange rates, revenue rose by 8.5 percent, reflecting strong underlying performance.



During the quarter, the Group achieved a 9.8 percent increase in vehicle registrations year-on-year, with a total of 529,486 vehicles sold. This growth was supported by both international and European markets, which saw sales rise by 14.9 percent and 7.5 percent respectively. In Europe, passenger car sales grew by 10.9 percent, outperforming a market that expanded by 7.5 percent. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales showed sequential improvement but remained 7.1 percent below third-quarter 2024 levels.



Renault Group has reaffirmed its full-year guidance, targeting a Group operating margin of approximately 6.5 percent and free cash flow between 1.0 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News