

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Evolution AB (EVGGF) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR252.32 million, or EUR1.25 per share. This compares with EUR328.61 million, or EUR1.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to EUR507.12 million from EUR519.37 million last year.



Evolution AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR252.32 Mln. vs. EUR328.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.25 vs. EUR1.57 last year. -Revenue: EUR507.12 Mln vs. EUR519.37 Mln last year.



